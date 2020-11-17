Grundy County Rural Fire District responds to address on Route W, west of Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County Rural Fire District responded to a fire Monday at the Gary Hall property on Route W, west of Trenton.

Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts reported trash was being burned but the blaze got out of control. Aided by the wind, Roberts said some four to five acres burned along with a couple of old sheds.

The rural department responded with a pumper, three brush trucks, and personnel. Grundy county ambulance was on standby.

After returning to the Trenton Fire Station, Roberts said another call came in for firefighters to return to the scene to extinguish a fire that had gotten into some trees.

