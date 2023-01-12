Free “Private Pesticide Applicator Training” sessions to be offered in Trenton

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Private Pesticide Applicator Training and Ag Update will be held at the Barton Farm Campus in Trenton. Free sessions will be held on January 31st from 10 am to noon and from 2 to 4 pm.

The private pesticide applicator license issued by the Missouri Department of Agriculture is required for producers wanting to purchase and apply restricted-use pesticides.

Agricultural producers who need to obtain or renew certification of their license must take the training every five years. Individuals must be at least 18 years old and be directly involved in the production of agricultural commodities to obtain the license.

The class will not include annual training required to apply synthetic auxin herbicides, such as dicamba, given by the registrants. It also will not include the supplemental training required to apply paraquat dichloride.

It is recommended that each farm have a copy of the M87 Private Pesticide Applicator Training Manual, which can be purchased for $25 at this link.

Agricultural producers can register for the January 31st sessions at this link. You may choose either the morning or afternoon session. Individuals can also register by calling the Linn County Extension Office at 660-895-5123.

