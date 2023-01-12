Grundy R-5 Board of Education announces results of meeting on January 10th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved an umbrella policy from insurance provider Missouri United School Insurance Council January 10th. The policy is for three million dollars ($3 million) of coverage and will cost $1,518.

A three-year agreement was approved to purchase monitoring software called BlockSi for $1,020 per year.

The board reviewed the school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. The matter will be voted on during the February meeting.

A yearbook proposal was reviewed from Walsworth Company. The matter was tabled until the next meeting, so administration has time to get more information.

The board reviewed the cooperative agreement with the Newtown-Harris School District for extracurricular activities for the 2023-2024 school year. There were also reports on transportation and construction updates. No action was taken on those matters.

It was announced three candidates filed for the three positions on the Grundy R-5 Board of Education. They were Incumbent Zachariah Kasinger, Brooke May, and Brenda Allnutt.

After a closed session, the board accepted the resignation/retirement of History Teacher Bob Shipley. He has 41 years of service to the district.

Sarah Rains was hired as an elementary coach for the boys and girls basketball teams.

