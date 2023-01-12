Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education announces results of meeting on January 10th

Local News January 12, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Jamesport Tri-County School
The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education January 10th approved the senior trip. The trip will be to Panama City, Florida in May.

A fundraiser was approved for the cheerleaders.

The board approved a resolution to utilize the Missouri Securities Investment Program. The program can be used by school districts, municipalities, counties, and political subdivisions.

There was a review of a preliminary calendar for the 2023-2024 school year and the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan.

There was discussion on capital and HVAC projects, technology purchases, and the budget. No action was taken on those matters.

The board entered into an executive session for personnel matters.

Jennifer Thies

