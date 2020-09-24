Free COVID-19 testing clinic to be held in Kirksville

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri National Guard are coordinating a free COVID-19 testing drive-through clinic for state residents at the Northeast Missouri Fairgrounds of Kirksville.

Participants are asked to enter the fairgrounds from the Patterson Street entrance. Those being tested should wear masks to protect staff administering the tests. Individuals do not have to exhibit symptoms to be tested on October 12th from 7 o’clock to noon.

Standard nasopharyngeal swab tests will be administered. Results will be known in three to five days. Preregistration is required for the community testing in Kirksville on October 12th. Preregister at health.mo.gov/community test or by calling the Missouri COVID-19 Hotline at 877-435-8411.

