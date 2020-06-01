Flood recovery advisory group submits final report to Governor Parson

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Missouri Department of Agriculture submitted the Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group’s final report to Governor Parson May 29.

As requested by Governor Parson’s Executive Order 1914, the group has provided input on both short-term and longer-term flood recovery in Missouri.

“I’m interested to see how the group has built upon the recommendations from its interim report,” said Governor Mike Parson. “I’d like to thank the members of the working group for their expertise and time commitment to help guide the State of Missouri as we make important decisions going forward.”

“From the beginning, this group has been interested in providing actionable feedback,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “In fact, we are already seeing progress on some of the interim recommendations. The Atchison County levee setback is moving forward, and the first of several new soil moisture monitoring sites – an important first step in an enhanced flood monitoring system – has recently been deployed near Hermann.”

“The group took a thoughtful approach to short-term recovery efforts while focusing on improving long-term protection for our communities,” said Chris Chinn, director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture. “We hear from Missouri farmers and landowners that red tape slows or prevents efforts to quickly recover and prepare for the next season. We’re pleased to offer Governor Parson recommendations where flood recovery programs can be improved in commonsense ways while offering more timely and effective recovery solutions.”

View the group’s final report online by clicking HERE.

On July 18, 2019, Governor Parson signed Executive Order 19-14 in response to significant and ongoing flooding on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. The order outlined the formation of an advisory working group that would provide input on the state’s short-, medium- and long-term flood recovery priorities and feedback on the state’s current levee system with suggested changes to benefit Missouri and its citizens. The group also was asked to identify areas where attention is needed and provide input on priorities for allocation of state funding for flood recovery.

Members of the Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group include the Missouri departments of Natural Resources, Agriculture, Economic Development, Transportation, and the State Emergency Management Agency. Representatives from the Missouri Levee and Drainage District Association, Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Corn Growers Association, Missouri Soybean Association, Coalition to Protect the Missouri River and the Missouri and Associated Rivers Coalition are members as well. Agri-business and local government interests also are represented.

Learn more about the 2019 flood event at dnr.mo.gov/floodrecovery/.

