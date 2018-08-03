Five ballot measures, three for medical marijuana, certified for November ballot

(Missourinet) – Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft certified five ballot measures that will NOT be part of Tuesday’s primary but WILL be on the November

Three of them would legalize the use of marijuana for medical purposes while a fourth would hike the minimum wage and the fifth would change redistricting procedures for elections.

Two of the marijuana measures would change the state constitution to legalize medical marijuana and would establish procedures for licensing marijuana businesses. One of those two would tax sales at 4% while the other would do so at 15%.

A third medical marijuana measure would change the law to allow use with certification from a physician and would tax retail sales at 2%. It would also allow for legal growth, possession, and production of pot. The minimum wage measure raises minimum pay incrementally 85-cents every year until 2023 when it would top out at $12.00 per hour.

The ballot measure to change the redistricting procedures includes several other components championed by the group Clean Missouri. The state legislature would be replaced by a non-partisan “state demographer” who would determine voting districts which are modified every 10 years after the federal census.

