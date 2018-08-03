Crowded field of candidates seeking Missouri first congressional seat in Tuesday primary

(Missourinet) – A crowded field of candidates is running for a St. Louis area congressional seat.

Alisa Nelson with the Missourinet files this report.

Eight people are seeking Missouri’s first congressional seat currently held by Democratic Congressman Lacy Clay. He is seeking his tenth term in the U.S. House. Clay’s heavily Democratic district covers St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

Three Republicans, three other Democrats, and one Libertarian make up the field of candidates campaigning in Missouri’s primary election next Tuesday.

Republicans include Camille Lombardi-Olive of southwest Missouri’s Galena, Robert Vroman of St. Louis and Edward L Van Deventer, Jr. of St. Ann.

Other Democrats include Cori Bush of Florissant, DeMarco K. Davidson of St. Louis, Joshua Shipp of St. Louis.

The lone Libertarian running is Robb Cunningham of St. Louis.

Incumbent Clay and Bush, a progressive, and are the top candidates heading into the election.

