Firefighters respond to burning vehicle on Highway 65

A vehicle is considered a complete loss after an early morning fire on May 13th at 12:50 am.

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to the fire on Highway 65, a quarter of a mile south of Route O. Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reports the vehicle was fully involved when firefighters arrived. The fire was contained to the vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle is unknown, the cause of the fire is undetermined, and firefighters were at the scene for approximately two hours.

The Trenton Fire Department, Grundy County Ambulance, and Highway Patrol assisted at the scene of the fire.

