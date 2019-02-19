Fire destroys multiple buildings in downtown Trenton

Multiple fire departments responded Monday afternoon to a fire that caused part of the building across from the Law Enforcement Center in downtown Trenton to collapse.

Trenton Fire Chief Brandon Gibler reported Grundy County Rural, Chillicothe, Jamesport, and Laredo fire departments provided mutual aid to the fire at the building housing the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce, License Bureau, Cuts and Curlz, and This ’n’ That Pawn Shop. Princeton also offered a ladder truck, but crews were almost at capacity for water flow.

Gibler noted the Trenton Fire Department received the call around 4 o’clock, and firefighters found heavy smoke and high heat upon arrival. Firefighters began to fight the fire with an interior attack but moved to an exterior attack due to deterioration.

City Administrator Ron Urton reported firefighters could not get the fire hydrant by KTTN to open, however, they were able to open the hydrant across the street by the Plaza Apartments. He noted both hydrants are on the same pipe.

The part of the building with This ’n’ That and Cuts and Curlz collapsed, and there was also fire in the Chamber of Commerce and License Bureau part.

Grundy County Rural firefighter Joe Brinser said crews had the flames knocked down “pretty well” around 8 o’clock and would let them flare up before hitting them again with more water.

A portion of Highway 6 was blocked off due to the fire, and power was shut off in the area around 5:45.

Gibler was unsure if anyone was inside the building when the fire started. Bystander Jeremy Fulk said he saw a woman run of Cuts and Curlz about 4 o’clock and saw flames at the time. He saw a police officer come out of the Law Enforcement Center, Fulk pointed at the flames, and the officer went back into the building. A few minutes later, Fulk said fire crews started arriving.

Gibler reported around 8 o’clock that he could not officially say if the building was a total loss because he was not able to check the bottom floor of the chamber at that time, however, no one was injured. Gibler said the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

The Grundy County Ambulance, Trenton Police Department, and Grundy County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene. Brinser reported someone would remain on scene throughout the night.

Information on Facebook indicates Jodi Barron operated Cuts and Curls and Scott Treadwell owns This ’n’ That.

(Photo and Video Credit: Mark Robinson and Linda Baugher)