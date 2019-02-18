Head-on crash near Brashear injures three, one child transferred to Columbia

The Highway Patrol reports three people, including a child, were seriously injured last night in Adair County of northeast Missouri. The two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 6, two miles to the west of Brashear.

Taken by ambulances to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville were the two drivers 28-year-old Gregory Strub-Lay of Canton and 34-year-old Joshua Darnell of Brashear. His son, who was a passenger in the Darnell sports utility vehicle, ten-year-old Weston Darnell of Brashear, was first taken to the hospital in Kirksville then he was transferred to the University Hospital in Columbia.

A truck driven by Gregory Strub-Lay crossed the center line on an icy Highway 6 and collided head-on with the oncoming SUV that Darnell was driving. Both vehicles came to a stop in the eastbound of Highway 6.

Neither Darnell nor his son were using safety devices. Among agencies assisting the patrol were the Adair County Sheriff’s Department and Kirksville Fire Department.