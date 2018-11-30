The Family and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled of Grundy County—Senate Bill 40 is looking for accounting service bids for the fiscal year 2019.

Quotes are needed for monthly and annual financial statements, semimonthly and monthly payroll, payroll quarterly reports, and W-2 preparation. Bids must be submitted by December 10th at noon to FFDD, Attention: Kayla Graham, Executive Director, Post Office Box 402, 700 Main Street, First Floor, Trenton, Missouri 64683.

Contact the Executive Director Kayla Graham at 660-359-3285 or 660-654-0669.