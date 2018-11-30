Investigation into assault and theft in Utica results in citation

The investigation continues on a reported assault and theft of a smoker outside of a residence in Utica.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports it was alleged that an estranged family member who lives in another county came to the residence, assaulted a juvenile and young adult, unplugged the electric smoker, and removed a partially smoked ham before loading the smoker in the back of a vehicle and quickly fleeing the scene with a juvenile in the vehicle.

The investigation has shown the alleged suspect then went to talk to the sheriff, had a brief conversation, stopped talking, and went elsewhere. Another estranged relative who also lives in another county allegedly made a threatening call to the reported victims a short time later indicating he was going to their residence.

Cox reports he was in position in Utica and witnessed a suspect driving carelessly and imprudently. The driver was stopped before he could get to the reported victims home, and the driver was uncooperative, insulting, and attempted to provoke the sheriff. The driver was issued a careless and imprudent citation and requested to leave the area with a final report to be submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of charges.

One suspect is on probation in another county, and information has been shared with the respective agency for consideration.