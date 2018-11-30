North Central Missouri Development Alliance relocates to 713 Main

The North Central Missouri Development Alliance has a new office location in Trenton at the Plaza Apartments, 713 Main Street.

Executive Director Micah Landes says the location is more visible, is down the street from the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce office, and has a professional look and feel. The office is open from 8 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon weekdays and by appointment.

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at the new North Central Missouri Development Alliance office on the afternoon of Thursday, December 6th at 4 o’clock. Landes says refreshments and an open house will follow with Development Alliance board members in attendance to answer questions about the organization and future goals.

The alliance receives funding allocated from Trenton and Grundy County from taxes. Local businesses, community members, and stakeholders also pay into the alliance in order for it to do its work. The North Central Missouri Development Alliance provides free and confidential services to recruit business as well as help existing companies in the area.

Contact Executive Director Micah Landes for more information or to schedule an appointment at 660-973-2996.