Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled’s Walk Against Hunger raises over $2K

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

More than $2,100 was raised during the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled’s Walk Against Hunger last week. FFDD Executive Director Kayla Graham and some walk participants April 30th presented a $1,052.50 check to Bright Futures Trenton and another $1,052.50 to Backpack Buddies of Grundy County.

Twenty-four Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled participants walked the track at C. F. Russell Stadium during the Walk Against Hunger carrying backpacks. Several volunteers, FFDD supporters, and community members also walked and made donations.

Graham adds that another Walk Against Hunger is planned for next year.

Related