Scouts to collect gym shoes for donation to Bright Futures Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Cub Scout Pack 23 and Boy Scout Troop 97 will collect and recycle gently used gym shoes from Trenton R-9 students to donate to Bright Futures Trenton.

Pack 23 will hold the Gym Shoe Dash at Rissler Elementary School on May 19th. The Cub Scouts will visit classrooms to collect gym shoes from students. Parents must give permission for their students to donate their gym shoes. The shoes will be piled in the commons area, so the students can see the results.

Boy Scout Troop 97 will provide collection containers at Trenton Middle School. Students can donate their gym shoes during the last few weeks of school with their parent’s permission.

Women from Wesley United Methodist Church of Trenton will launder and sort the shoes this summer. The shoes will be offered to students during the Grundy County Back to School Event hosted by Bright Futures Trenton.

Permission slips will be sent home with students, so parents can designate if they would like their children to donate their gym shoes. Contact Terri Critten at Rissler Elementary School for more information at 359-2228.

Related