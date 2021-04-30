MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of May 3, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of May 3 – 9.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through September. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

U.S. Route 59 –Resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 71 beginning May 7 – 25. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

I-29 – Bridge maintenance at the Mill Creek Bridge (mile marker 62), May 3 – 5. The lane closure will remain up around the clock along with a 12-foot width restriction.

Route Z – Pothole patching from I-29 to Route W, May 3 – 6

Route TT – Pothole patching from O Avenue to S Avenue, May 3 – 6

U.S. Routes 71 and 169, U.S. Business Route 71, Routes 48, E, H, K, T, and Y – Bridge flushing, May 3 – 6

Route D – Drainage 0.5 miles north of U.S. Route 169, May 4

U.S. Route 169 – Drainage work from County Road 305 to County Road 351, May 5

Route AA – CLOSED for a seal coating project, May 6, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route H – Bridge maintenance at the Lincoln Creek Bridge, south of Fillmore, May 6. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Atchison County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through mid-May

I-29 – Pavement repair in the southbound driving lane at the Rock Creek Bridge (mile marker 107.4), May 3 – 7. The lane closure will remain up around the clock.

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes from north of Floral Avenue to the north of Summit Avenue due to a water main break and roadway damage. No left turns will be permitted within the area of head-to-head traffic.

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail, pavement repair, and resurfacing between the Missouri River and 0.75 miles east of Route AC through early August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

9th Street – Ramp to U.S. Route 36 eastbound CLOSED as part of the pavement repair project on U.S. Route 36 through May 14. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

I-229, U.S. Routes 169 and 59, and Routes 6 and AC– Bridge maintenance, May 3 – 5

I-229 – Bridge flushing, May 3 – 5

I-229 – Ramp from southbound I-229 to northbound I-29 CLOSED for ongoing environmental cleanup and roadway repairs, May 3 – 6. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

Route M – Drainage work, May 3 – 6

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route E – Pothole patching, May 3 – 4

Route U – Bridge maintenance at the Tom Creek Bridge, east of Route 13, May 4 – 5. Temporary stoplights will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through July.

Route DD – CLOSED for culvert replacements from Route D to Route O, May 3 – 6, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route CC – Bridge maintenance at the Yellow Creek Bridge, north of Mendon, May 5 – 6. This will be an around-the-clock lane closure.

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair from Route 116 to Shoal Creek through mid-July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 10-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Ramps CLOSED for milling as part of the pavement repair project at the northbound and southbound on and off-ramps at U.S. Route 69 (Exit 48), May 3, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 116 – Concrete repair at U.S. Route 169, May 5. Motorists will be unable to continue straight through the intersection on Route 116 and will have to turn onto U.S. Route 169. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Daviess County

Route V – Pothole patching, May 3 – 4

Route 6 – Bridge flushing, May 4 – 5

Route M – Pothole patching, May 5 – 6

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 6 to Reel Avenue, May 6, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, north of Maysville, through June 2021.

Route 33 – Resurfacing project between U.S. Route 36 and Route 6, south of Maysville, through mid-May. The road will remain open through the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction throughout the project limits. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Lane closures and turning restrictions as part of the resurfacing project on Route 33. In order to safely complete the work, on Monday, May 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., crews will close two lanes of U.S. Route 36:

The westbound driving lane (right lane) at the intersection with Route 33

The eastbound turn lane from U.S. Route 36 to Route 33

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement south of Wolf Creek Road, May 5, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – Drainage work westbound 1 mile east of Route 31, May 6

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 and Route 6 – Roadside spraying, May 3 – 6

Route 6 – Shoulder work west of Trenton, May 3 – 6

Harrison County

Route EE – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Panther Creek, near New Hampton, through mid-May.

Route P – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over White Oak Creek through mid-June.

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement, May 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from U.S. Route 136 to Route 13 (mile marker 92 to 88), May 3 – 6. There will be around-the-clock lane closures along with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route N – Bridge maintenance over I-35, May 3 – 6. This will be an around-the-clock lane closure with a 12-foot width restriction.

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through mid-May

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project near Oregon through July.

I-29 – Intermittent lane closures, both directions, between Exits 67 and 75 as part of a bridge deck replacement project on Route B, near Oregon, through July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Bridge flushing, May 3 – 6

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Livingston County

Route 190 – Bridge maintenance at the Thompson River Bridge, west of Chillicothe, through mid-May. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance westbound at the Medicine Creek Bridge, east of Chillicothe, May 3 – 5. The lane closure will remain up around the clock.

Route 190 – Seal coat project from U.S. Route 65 in Chillicothe to 8 miles west of U.S. Route 65, just west of Route N, through May 3. A pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone.

Route D – Bridge maintenance at the Shoal Creek Bridge, south of Ludlow, May 3 – 4. Temporary stoplights will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Mercer County

Route Y – Pavement repair, May 3 – 6

Route FF – Pothole patching, May 3 – 6

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project between the One Hundred and Two River and Route 46, near Ravenwood, through late May. U.S. Route 136 will remain open, but one lane may be closed in either direction during the project. A 12-foot width restriction is in place

U.S. Route 71 – Intersection improvement project at Icon Road through early June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Icon Road – CLOSED at the intersection of U.S. Route 71 for an intersection improvement project through early June

Route FF – Drainage work from 170th Street to 180th Street, May 3

Routes AC, NN, and ZZ – Pothole patching, May 3 – 6

Route FF – Drainage work from 160th Street to 170th Street, May 4

Putnam County

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the North Blackbird Creek Bridge through May 2021.

Route FF – CLOSED for culvert replacements from U.S. Route 136 to Route W, May 3 – 5, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route T – Pothole patching, May 3 – 6

Worth County

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 46 to 150th Road, May 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at Lynx Avenue, May 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 46 – Driveway culvert replacement 1 mile east of Route HH, May 5

