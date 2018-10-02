Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled board to meet October 8th

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled in Grundy County will discuss an amendment or changes to policy and procedure regarding personnel policies at its meeting next week.

The meeting will be at the east entrance of the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton Monday, October 8th at 6:30 in the evening.

Old business includes the Gifted Disability Team, the fall painting class, a Medicaid/Hope waiver, office equipment, an attorney, and rewards banquet t-shirt designs as well as reports on transportation, the cooking class, the Grundy County Learning Center, Hope Haven Industries, and the Missouri Elderly and Handicapped Transportation Assistance Program Grant.

The agenda also includes the purchase of service requests for 2019, workers compensation insurance, the Missouri Association of County Developmental Disabilities Services Annual Conference, and a funding request.

An executive session is planned for personnel and facility matters.