The Gallatin Driver Examination Station normally located in the Daviess County Courthouse in Gallatin will be temporarily relocated next month.

The driver examination station will be moved to the Daviess County Library in Gallatin August 7th due to election functions at the courthouse. Testing hours will be from 9 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon with the station closed from noon to 1 o’clock for lunch.

Normal testing hours will resume at the courthouse August 14th.

