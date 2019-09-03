Dorris Rider Art Gallery to feature “Local Artists Showcase 12”

A collection of works by area artists will begin the 2019-2020 exhibition schedule in the Dorris Rider Art Gallery at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. “Local Artists Showcase 12” will open on Monday, September 9 and run through October 4.

Artists can submit up to two pieces of original art that have not previously been shown in the Rider Gallery. Any media is acceptable, but some pieces may not be accepted due to size constraints or content. Work may be dropped off Friday, September 6 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., and any time before by appointment.

“The Local Artists Showcase is an annual favorite show for our viewers,” said Gallery Director Jim Norris. “It’s always interesting to see the fantastic artistic talent we have in our area.”

The closing of the exhibit will also coincide with the Fall Critique of the Green Hills Artists group, which will be held in the gallery with the date and times to be announced at a later date.

For more information, please Norris at 357-6345 (office) or 660-635-2189 (cell), or by email at jnorris@mail.ncmissouri.edu.

Regular hours at the Rider Art Gallery are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday, as well as selected weekend and evening hours by appointment.