Trenton Police Department arrest two teenagers on assault allegations

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports several area individuals arrested Saturday were charged Sunday.

The Trenton Police Department arrested two Trenton residents following an incident allegedly involving assault. Eighteen-year-old Nathan Wayne Hinkle has been charged with felony third-degree assault. Eighteen-year-old Zane Wolf Rottman has been charged with the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, conspiracy, assault in the third degree, and possession of marijuana of 10 grams or less, prior drug offense. Bonds are each $5,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Hinkle of causing physical injury to someone by striking that person with a closed fist on the right side of the face. Rottman is accused of agreeing with Hinkle that one of them would assault that person. Rottman is also accused of possessing a switchblade knife and methamphetamine. Court information shows he was previously found guilty of possession of a controlled substance in August 2018.

The Highway Patrol arrested 42-year-old Tonya Arlene Baumgartner of Spickard. She was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, physical injury and the misdemeanors of failure to drive on the right half of the roadway when the roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense. Bond is $15,000 cash or corporate surety.

Court documents accuse Baumgartner of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving on the wrong side of the road, resulting in causing physical injury to three victims.

Hinkle, Rottman, and Baumgartner are scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court September 10th.

Thirty-eight-year-old Shawn Alan Wells of Trenton was arrested in Buchanan County Saturday and extradited to Grundy County on Monday. He is accused of violating his probation on an original charge of felony first-degree property damage. Bond is $5,000, 10% approved, and his probation was suspended.

Wells is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court September 12th.

Court documents accuse him of damaging various items in November 2017 owned by the Country Home Inn of Trenton with a value exceeding $750. Those items included mattresses, sink plumbing, a lampshade, ice buckets, a shower curtain, bedding, a washcloth, and an ashtray.