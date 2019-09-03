Homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained losses or damage in the April 29-July 5 storms and flooding still have one week left to apply for disaster assistance.

September 9 is the deadline to register for disaster assistance from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

After registering with FEMA, most residents are automatically referred to SBA to apply for a low-interest disaster loan. SBA’s disaster loans are the largest source of long-term federal disaster recovery funds for residents, businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations.

Missouri counties designated for FEMA Individual Assistance are Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Livingston, McDonald, Miller, Newton, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, St. Charles and Saline counties.

Register today before the Sept. 9 deadline in one of the following ways:

o Online at the Disaster Assistance website

o By phone at the disaster assistance helpline: 800-621-FEMA (3362), v/vp/711 or 800-462- 7585

(TTY). Lines are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Follow recovery updates in Missouri on Twitter and FEMA Region 7. Get the latest information at Missouri’s recovery website and FEMA’s disaster webpage. For information on applying for an SBA loan, call 800-659-2955 or email SBA’s disaster customer service. If you are deaf or hard-of-hearing, call text relay at 800-877-8339.

Missouri survivors with additional needs resulting from the April 29- July 5 storms and flooding should call 211 for assistance.