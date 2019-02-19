Detour routes established while authorities investigate fire in downtown Trenton

Trenton City Administrator Ron Urton reports the fire scene in the 600 block of Main Street in Trenton is now under the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the State Fire Marshal.

Authorities have not allowed Main Street to be reopened to traffic as they continue their investigation. Detour routes are still in place around the fire scene.

Urton says traffic on westbound Highway 6 should follow the detour signs from Ninth and Main streets, going west on Ninth. Eastbound traffic should follow the detour signs from Sixth and Main streets, going east on Sixth. Detour signs are placed at each turn location, and drivers should continue straight until the next sign. If there is a traffic cone on a side street, the detour continues straight, and motorists should not turn.

City officials are asking for the public’s patience while the investigation into the fire continues, and is asking the public to take their time and use caution along the detour route.