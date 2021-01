Deadline to submit Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture Scholarship application is February 1

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Missouri State Fair and the Youth in Agriculture Committee are accepting applications for Youth in Agriculture scholarships for Missouri high school seniors graduating in 2021. The application form can be found on the Fair’s website. Applications should be submitted to the Missouri State Fair and must be postmarked by February 1, 2021. Applicants must submit an original copy of their application and three additional copies.

These scholarships are possible thanks to the gracious contributions of many individuals and companies supporting Youth in Agriculture. A total of 40 scholarships amounting to $68,500, the largest amount offered, will be awarded:

• one $5,000 platinum scholarship sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters,

• one $2,500 supreme scholarship sponsored by Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners/Sydenstricker Genetics,

• four $2,500 supreme scholarships sponsored by the Missouri State Fair Foundation,

• and thirty-four 1,500 scholarships sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters.

Applicants must be high school seniors and active members of Missouri 4-H or FFA and have participated at least once as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor at the Missouri State Fair. Selected students must enroll (fall and/or spring semester immediately following graduation from high school) in an accredited community college, college, or university in the state of Missouri. Applicants are not required to pursue a degree in agriculture, however, a five-point bonus will be given to applicants pursuing a degree in agriculture during the selection process.

Missouri State Fair scholarships are funded through the generosity of Youth in Agriculture sponsors, hometown supporters, and buyers of the livestock sold during the annual Sale of Champions. A portion of each animal’s sale price is allocated to the scholarship program.

2019-2020 YOUTH IN AGRICULTURE SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

$5,000 PLATINUM SCHOLARSHIP

Sponsored by Youth in Agriculture Supporters

Anderson Rogers, Bethany

$2,500 SUPREME SCHOLARSHIP

Sponsored by Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners/Sydenstricker Genetics

Shelby Stille, Bellflower

THE FOLLOWING RECEIVED $1,500 SCHOLARSHIPS

Sponsored by Youth in Agriculture Supporters

Allena Allen, Trenton

Clint Bailey, Curryville

Jenna Berendzen, California

Connor Brown, Lamar

Sydney Burkemper, Silex

Rachel Callison, Verona

Morgan Crutsinger, Whitewater

Payge Dahmer, Nevada

Brendon Engeman, Montrose

Jarret Fuehring, Sweet Springs

Alexandra Houghton, Hamilton

Hannah Junkans, Henley

Alexander Kleinsorge, Middletown

Courtney Leape, Camden Point

William Lee, Truxton

Kaylee Lower, Humansville

Tate Malter, Marshall

Montana Plattner, Chillicothe

Jeffrey Ragsdale, Holliday

Ciara Raithel, Mexico

Megan Schneider, Hermann

Cade Shepherd, Mount Vernon

Zane Stone, Centralia

Lauren Wilson, Anabel

Blake Wright, Verona

