Galt man arrested on drug-related charges

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the Saturday arrest of a Galt man on drug-related charges.

Forty-four-year-old Floyd Lane Jarrett also is described in court documents as a prior offender.

Jarrett faces Grundy County charges of felony possession of a controlled substance listed as methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

described as two glass pipes. Bond is $7,500, with Jarrett scheduled for the January 12th docket of Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Court information indicates previous convictions on felony charges in the year 2000 in Putnam County, 2014 in Sullivan County, and 2015 in Daviess County. These were listed as burglary and drug possession charges from Putnam County, unlawful possession of a firearm and a drug possession charge from Sullivan County, and damage to a jail cell in Daviess County.

