Daviess County Health Department to hold walking challenge

The Daviess County Health Department will hold a walking challenge in June.

The health department encourages community members to set a walking goal in minutes or steps and keep track of their progress for the month. A form to keep track of progress can be sent by email to residents interested in participating.

Participants will email their results weekly to be entered into prize drawings and receive additional information about walking benefits.

Anyone with health concerns is asked to check with a physician to set a personal goal. Send an email to [email protected] by May 31st to register for the Daviess County Health Department’s walking challenge.

More information can be found on the health department’s Facebook page.