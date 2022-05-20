Obituary & Services: Carolyn Sue Rader

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Carolyn Sue Rader, age 74, a resident of Mooresville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Carolyn was born the daughter of Herman “Dale” and Mary Adaline (Hoog) Graves on October 21, 1947, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1965 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She was a member of the Highview Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Carolyn was united in marriage to Ronald Rader on June 1, 1985, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He survives of the home. Carolyn was well known to the children of the Chillicothe School District as she was employed for 32 years as a cook. Family and grandchildren were what meant the most to her. She enjoyed baking red velvet cakes for family birthdays. Her hobbies included reading and working on puzzle books.

Survivors include her husband, Ron; her son, David Ireland and wife, Marcie, of Chillicothe, Missouri; three grandchildren, Amanda Nichols and husband, Warren, of Springfield, Missouri, Zach Ireland of Kansas City, Missouri, and Bethany Arthaud, and husband, Jonathan, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one brother, Duane “Beaver” Graves, and wife, Letha, of Chula, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Leon Ireland, and a great-grandson, Rowan Nichols.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Monday, May 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery, Chula, Missouri. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri.