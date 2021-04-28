COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be offered by health department and hospital in Harrison County

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

There are several opportunities in Harrison County to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Harrison County Health Department will administer the first doses of Pfizer vaccine at clinics on April 28th and 30th. A Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic will be on May 4th.

Schedule an appointment for a Harrison County Health Department vaccine clinic at 660-425-6324.

The Harrison County Community Hospital will host a health fair on May 1st. The event from 6 to 10 a.m. will include COVID-19 vaccines and discounted wellness labs.

