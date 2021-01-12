Columbia man found guilty of sex crimes against nursing home resident in Sullivan County

Local News January 12, 2021
A Columbia man has been found guilty of the felonies of sexual abuse—first and second degree—aggravated sexual offense.

A jury returned the verdict for 41-year-old Jason Shade after a three-day trial in Sullivan County with the court ordering a sentence and assessment report be completed. Sentencing is scheduled for March 8.

Shade’s charges stemmed from December 2018. The Sullivan County Circuit Clerk’s Office confirms he was accused of abusing a 97-year-old nursing home resident.

The case was transferred from Macon County to Sullivan County on a change of venue in July 2019.

