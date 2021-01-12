Brookfield residents charged with possessing explosive devices as well as auto theft

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

Two Brookfield residents have been charged in Linn County after law enforcement found what was determined to be homemade explosive devices in a residence on Caldwell Street.

Twenty-nine-year-old Creed David Paul Jones faces the felonies of unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair, or sale of an illegal weapon; stealing—motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft; and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Bond is $40,000 cash only.

Twenty-five year old Terry Wavern Leo Jones has been charged in one case with the felonies of unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair, or sale of an illegal weapon and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Bond is $25,000 cash only.

In another case, Terry Jones has been charged with receiving stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree, and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. Bond on those charges is $25,000 cash only.

Probable cause statements from Brookfield Police Officer Jon Bagley accuse Creed Jones of stealing a Volkswagen Beetle convertible from Dollar General in Brookfield.

During a search of his residence, Bagley says officers with the Brookfield Police and Linn County Sheriff’s Office found two homemade explosive devices. The Highway Patrol’s Bomb Squad responded. It was determined the larger device contained shrapnel of what appeared to be bbs, and the smaller device was a type of flash bomb.

An officer was called back to a subject identified as Terry Jones loading items from the house. Terry Jones reportedly ran from the officer, returned to the vehicle, and drove the vehicle away from the scene. The vehicle was reported as stolen.

