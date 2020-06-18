Columbia man bound to Division One of Putnam County court over shooting of man in Unionville

A case was bound over to Division One of Putnam County Circuit Court this week for a Columbia man accused of shooting and seriously injuring a man in Unionville in December. The Putnam County Circuit Clerk’s Office reports 23 year old John Daniel Crawford Murry is next scheduled for court July 22nd.

Online court information shows he and co-defendant 22 year old Victoria Hope Larsen of Columbia have been charged with the felonies of first degree assault or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim, first degree burglary, and armed criminal action.

A two-day jury trial is scheduled for Larsen in Harrison County Circuit Court October 29th. A pre-trial conference is in Putnam County Circuit Court September 23rd. A change of venue was granted in February to transfer the case from Putnam to Harrison County.

Probable cause statements accuse Murry of entering an apartment by kicking in the front door and physically assaulting a 24 year old before shooting him. The victim, previously identified as Jeff Cunningham, reportedly had multiple gunshot wounds.

Video footage from Casey’s General Store in Unionville allegedly showed Larsen with Murry about 30 minutes before the incident.

