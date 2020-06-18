Caldwell County to conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing

The Caldwell County Health Department will conduct active COVID-19 testing with the help of the Cameron Regional Medical Center. A free drive through event will be held at the Hamilton American Legion June 30th from 4:30 to 8 o’clock.

A health department representative says participants can be from anywhere, and it is not just for Caldwell County residents. Participants must be at least 15 years old. No more than four individuals should be in a vehicle.

The testing will involve a nasal swab. Two hundred tests can be administered.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 in Hamilton June 30th must preregister. A link to preregister is available on the Caldwell County Health Department’s Facebook page. Contact the health department for more information at 816-586-2311.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares