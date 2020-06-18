Veteran events announced for July, 2020

A veterans service officer and Vet Center counselor will be at VFW Post 919 July 3rd. The service officer will help with VA paperwork and answer questions from 8 to 2 o’clock. Veterans are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214 and other VA paperwork. The counselor will help discharged and active military with post traumatic stress disorder and readjustment counseling from 8 to 1 o’clock.

A veterans service officer will be at the Trenton VFW Post again July 6th from 9 to 1 o’clock. He will again help with VA paperwork and answer questions.

Veterans can ride the VA shuttle. It goes to Kansas City VA every Wednesday. The shuttle picks up individuals from well lit prearranged locations unless authorized by a proper authority. Veterans wanting a ride should contact Veterans Service Officer Wayne Kleinschmidt at 660-359-2078. They should tell him their name, last four digits of their social security number, date of travel, where they want to go, and how many individuals will ride.

VA shuttle drivers are also needed. Anyone wanting more information about becoming a driver should contact Kleinschmidt.

