Chillicothe’s Central School hosts FFA Leadership Assembly

Central School in Chillicothe’s 4th and 5th grades recently hosted the Chillicothe FFA members at their monthly Leadership Assembly.

The Chillicothe FFA members involved were: Isaiah Boon, Elena Boon, Katelyn Clariday, Eric Davis, Gracie Ellis, Ben Hayen, Hunter Horton, Molly Jones, Cameron Moore, Konner Sewell, Claire Shipp, Drew Toedebusch, and Taylor Wilkison.

The leadership class asked the FFA members to discuss the importance of leadership skills they learn in FFA. Members discussed how each were talented in different ways, but when they wear their FFA jackets they all represent the same thing: agriculture. All FFA members have grown together while learning and utilizing similar leadership skills. Some of the leadership skills include being a team player, communication, accountability, involvement, work ethic and commitment. Although at times they may wear different uniforms, together they are one group of leaders when they put on their FFA jackets.

The group expressed appreciation to Litton Crusaders and Jerry Litton Family Foundation for assistance in making the Leadership Assembly possible.

Like this: Like Loading...