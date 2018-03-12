Lathrop man killed, passenger hurt in Saturday night crash

A Lathrop man was killed and a Cameron resident injured Saturday night when a car traveled off a road and hit a tree near the Clay-Clinton County line.

Fatally injured was the driver, 25-year old Jesse Walker of Lathrop while a passenger, 25-year old Koty Walker of Cameron, was taken to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident happened on Highway 33 at Route CC when the northbound car went off the road at a curve and hit the tree. The driver, Jesse Walker, was thrown from the vehicle. The patrol report noted he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger, Koty Walker, was wearing a safety device and the car was demolished.

