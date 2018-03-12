Novinger man accused of felony DWI after crash on Highway 149

A Novinger man was injured Sunday night when according to the highway patrol, the pickup he was driving went off Highway 149 and struck several trees three miles north of Novinger.

52-year-old John Sizemore received serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter (Air E-vac) to University Hospital in Columbia.

The highway patrol accused John Sizemore of felony driving while intoxicated, persistent offender. The truck was demolished in the 10:15 accident last night in western Adair County. Sizemore was not wearing a seat belt according to the accident report.

Assisting the highway patrol were the sheriff’s office, ambulance, and the rural fire department, all of Adair County, and the Kirksville Fire Department.

