Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Hutchinson Cemetery

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to an unattended fire at the Hutchinson Cemetery near Chillicothe Thursday afternoon.

Firefighter/paramedic Derrick Allen reports that upon arrival at LIV 230, crews found three old burn barrels with holes in them that could not contain the fire that was set. The perimeter of the fire was about 20 by 40 feet.

Allen notes about 50 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire, and then he raked the perimeter to ensure the fire was out. Crews were at the scene about 20 minutes.

