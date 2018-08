The Chillicothe City Council took action on two personnel matters and one real estate matter during an executive session this week.

The council approved increasing Chillicothe Police Officer Jeremiah Grider’s job duties on a temporary basis until March 31st, 2019 to help with supervisory duties. William Cummings was hired as a paid-by-call firefighter.

The council also accepted a warranty deed from Patricia Vanfossen for the property at 427 Reynard Street.

