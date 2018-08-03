15-year-old Milan teen totals vehicle near Osborn

The Highway Patrol reports a Milan teen sustained moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident two miles west of Osborn Thursday afternoon.

Fifteen-year-old Perla Acosta drove a sports utility vehicle east on U. S. Highway 36 when the vehicle traveled into the median. The driver reportedly overcorrected, and the SUV traveled across the eastbound lanes. The SUV ran off the south side of the road before overturning and coming to rest on the driver’s side.

An ambulance transported Acosta to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The vehicle was totaled and the Patrol reports Acosta wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

