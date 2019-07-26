Chillicothe City Council agenda includes financing a fire truck and purchase of new police vehicles

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a workshop prior to its regular meeting on Monday, July 29,2019.

The council will discuss financing a fire truck, the purchase, and finance of new police vehicles, and city finances at the workshop at the Chillicothe City Hall that evening at 5:30. Several ordinances regarding various topics will be considered at the regular meeting at 6:30.

The ordinances would accept a bid addendum to a street overlay project, set regulations for tiny houses, authorize a contract with Gilmore and Bell, PC in regard to legal services for creating a Community Improvement District, and authorize a cooperative contract with Main Street Chillicothe in regard to the creation of a downtown Community Improvement District.

The agenda also includes a request for a resolution supporting the state application of Big Canoe Health, LLC and an update on the police department.