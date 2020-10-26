Charges filed in Grundy County against two arrested over the weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Charges have been filed in Grundy County against a west-central Missouri man arrested by the highway patrol late Friday night.

Forty-three-year-old Jason Reynolds of Archie faces two felony counts and two misdemeanor counts. Bond is ten thousand dollars cash with Reynolds scheduled tomorrow in associate division of Grundy county circuit court.

Reynolds has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia listed as a glass pipe that authorities say is used with methamphetamines. He was accused of possessing a Colt 45 auto handgun while having a previous felony 2012 conviction in Cass County for felony driving while intoxicated aggravated offender. The misdemeanor counts alleged possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia described as a grinder and rolling papers.

A Trenton woman, 37-year-old Shiane Marie Eason, has been arrested by police on a charge of driving while her license was revoked or suspended.

Court information said she was stopped Saturday while driving in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue. Ms. Eason posted a ten thousand dollars bond with her court appearance on Tuesday in the Associate Division. The warrant indicates she has three previous convictions in other counties since 2017 for driving while revoked.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares