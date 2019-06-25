Cameron man sentenced to 18-years in prison for conspiracy to distribute meth

A Cameron, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court on Monday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Benjamin W. Clark, 27, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 18 years in federal prison without parole.

On Feb. 4, 2019, Clark pleaded guilty to participating in a drug-trafficking conspiracy. Co-defendants Jalie J. Brinlee, 29, of Cameron, and Robert J. Keegan, 37, of Harrisonville, Missouri, each have also been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison without parole.

Clark, Brinlee, and Keegan each admitted they participated in a conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine from January to May 24, 2017. Clark and Brinlee purchased methamphetamine from various suppliers and distributed it to customers in Cameron, Kansas City and elsewhere.

On May 12, 2017, Keegan was stopped by law enforcement and was found in possession of a Hi-point .40-caliber handgun and a duffel bag containing approximately 3.8 kilograms of methamphetamine.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Edwards. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Belton, Mo., Police Department, the Independence, Mo., Police Department and the Jackson County Drug Task Force.