A Bucklin man found guilty of two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy was sentenced in Linn County on July 5th.

The court sentenced 26-year-old Jaren Tyler Hooten to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on one count and 10 years on the other count. The sentences are to run concurrently.

A jury returned guilty verdicts for Hooten in May.

The charges involved deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old.