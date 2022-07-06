Bright Futures Trenton to host “Stuff the Bus” events

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Bright Futures Trenton will collect hygiene items and school supplies at “Stuff the Bus” events in Trenton this month.

A bus with a Bright Futures Trenton banner will be at Hy-Vee on July 9th, the Dollar General at 1705 East Ninth Street on July 16th, and the Dollar General at 301 South Main on July 23rd. Each event will go from 10 to 2 o’clock.

Items to be collected include shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, laundry detergent, feminine hygiene products, disinfecting wipes, and tissue boxes. School supplies to be collected include pencils, highlighters, single-subject spiral notebooks, composition notebooks, and pocket folders.

A list of items to be collected is to be available on the bus and in the stores.