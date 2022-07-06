Marceline man faces multiple felonies after threatening a child and firing a gun from his car

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Marceline man faces multiple felonies after he allegedly threatened a child and discharged a gun from a car near Brookfield on July 1st.

Forty-three-year-old Kevin Abbott has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action and one count each of discharging or shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle as a prior offender, unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He has also been charged with two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault and one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

Abbott entered a plea of not guilty at an arraignment on July 5 with a bond hearing scheduled for July 7th.

A probable cause statement says Abbott came to pick up two children for the weekend and chased one after the child refused to go with Abbott. Abbott then allegedly threatened to hit the child, grabbed a pistol from the car, cocked the gun, and fired the gun out the passenger window as the vehicle left.

The probable cause statement notes a two-year-old was in the vehicle when the gun was fired.

Law enforcement found a shell casing in front of the residence that matched the bullets in the gun. There were also bullets reportedly missing from the gun.

(Photo by Max Kleinen on Unsplash)