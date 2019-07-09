BTC Bank recognized as “MBA Century Bank”; Dillon Bird announced as Market Manager

The Missouri Bankers Association has recognized BTC Bank in Bethany as an MBA Century Bank.

Chartered in 1919, BTC Bank began its operations September 19th of, 1919. It is among more than 150 Missouri banks that have reached or surpassed the 100-year milestone.

Formerly known as Bethany Trust Company until 1999, BTC Bank is based in Bethany with 11 additional branch locations, ten of which are in Missouri. Locations include Gallatin, Albany, Pattonsburg, Chillicothe, Carrollton, Boonville, Beaman, Trenton, Maysville and Osborn, Missouri. The remaining bank is located in Lamoni, Iowa.

BTC Bank’s staff of four employees in 1935 has grown to 117 as of 2019. Opening assets in 1919 of $100,000 have amassed to over $500 million today.

In a separate announcement, BTC Bank officials announced the appointment of Dillon Bird of rural Gallatin as the Market Manager over newly acquired banks in Maysville and Osborn. Bird has been with BTC Bank almost nine years as vice president and loan officer in Bethany.

Bird received a Bachelor of Science degree in agri-business management from the University of Missouri in Columbia. He and his wife Mandi have two young boys.