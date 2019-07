A court has ruled in favor of an effort to let Missouri voters decide about an eight-week abortion ban.

On Monday, a state Appeals Court panel ruled Missouri Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was without authority to deny petitions to put the abortion law on the 2020 ballot. Ashcroft’s office could appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Among other things, the eight-week ban would allow abortions in cases of health risks but not for rape or incest victims.