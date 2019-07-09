The Trenton City Council last night approved two documents by way of ordinances, authorizing long term financing of sewer plant improvements.

One document involves the re-financing of the effluent disinfection project. The other is for the headworks building project. Money is to be borrowed at a lower interest rate of three point six percent; covering payments made by the city. Financial advisor Charlie Zitnik of D.A. Davidson told the city council that the lower fixed interest rate accounts for savings in excess of $200,000. Toni Stegeman of the Gilmore and Bell public funds council was present to answer questions.

Both ordinances authorize the city to enter into lease-purchase transactions for the design-build improvements at the sewer plant. The financing is with First Internet Public Finance Corporation of Indiana as lessor. Security Bank of Kansas City is the escrow agent.

For the headworks, just over $3,000,000 is to be borrowed. The city council previously committed $1,000,000 in waste-water reserve funds toward this part of the improvements. The first payment is due May 1st, beginning the city’s next fiscal year.

The other ordinance combines outstanding lease obligations from 2014 and 2018 certificates of participation into a new, 2019 re-funding certificate of participation, or single loan, on the chlorine disinfection project. The total cost of re-financing is nearly $4,862,000 consisting of $2,150,000 of 2018 refunded certificates and the remaining amount of proceeds of the series 2014 certificates of participation. Security Bank of Kansas City is the trustee.

Citing a public safety issue, the city council authorized Police Chief Rex Ross to proceed with modifications on two police cars when used for prisoner transports. What he called prisoner partitions are to be installed at an estimated cost of $1,654 dollars in each of two police vehicles.

Chief Ross said he was approached by citizens wishing to start a fund drive to pay for the modifications. Rather than waiting on money to be raised, the council has authorized payment knowing the city could be reimbursed with funds that get donated. Since the expense is not part of the current city budget, the $3,300 cost will come out of the capital projects account.

Chief Ross, at the request of city attorney Tara Walker, reported the open but fenced swimming pool on the former Lakeview Motel property now has stagnant water with eight or nine inches from the top – and there’s no drain. Attorney Walker said officials have been unable to get an address for the owner, Jang Lee. The council agreed the stagnant water is a nuisance creating a public safety issue and it authorized publication of a newspaper notice that Mr. Lee has 20 days to abate the nuisance or the city will fix the situation and attach costs to the real estate taxes. The main building housing the Lakeview motel burned down in a fire more than two years ago in May 2017.

The council agreed to proceed with a MoDOT agreement to include water main replacements along 9th Street when the Highways and Transportation Commission considers bids to pave Highway 6 and include new sidewalks. There would be only one contract issued by the state for the work to be done next year.

The city council authorized up to $60,000 to be spent on government-required testing of air quality emissions at the power sub-stations. City Administrator Ron Urton said the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is in charge and will review test results. He noted an engineering company specializing in conducting tests for air quality will be hired by the city.

Testing is scheduled August 11th, with Upton stating that would include all 12 diesel engines which are to be tested every five years. He noted the breakdown of the $60,000 cost equals $1,000 per year for each of the dozen units to make sure they’re in compliance with air quality standards. The price includes five new filters for catalytic converters.

The goal, according to Urton is to maintain a 70% reduction in harmful emissions. If the testing fails, Urton noted the EPA will request another test and possibly levy a fine. Urton went on to point out the generators are important to keep since they allow Trenton Municipal to have public power credits of at least $180,000 per year.

All votes were unanimously approved by the eight council members last night.

One ordinance, however, was not brought up which would have granted a permit under certain conditions to allow for the purchase of property as a primary residence and operation of a bed and breakfast business at 2105 Brookside Drive. City Clerk Cindy Simpson said officials learned this property “has been sold” to someone other than the individual who applied for the conditional use permit and received endorsement last week from the Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission.