Brylee Williams of Princeton FFA Chapter named Area 2 Star in Agribusiness

Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares

The Missouri FFA Association recognized Brylee Loren Williams of the Princeton FFA Chapter as the Area 2 Star in Agribusiness and one of four finalists at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention. Her parents are Bryan and Joni Williams of Princeton. Her advisor is Bryan Williams.

Area Stars in Agribusiness are selected based upon outstanding work experience in an agricultural business as part of a student’s supervised agricultural experience program and active participation in FFA. Area 2 includes 26 chapters in the Northwest District.

MFA Inc., Columbia, sponsors the 16 area Star in Agribusiness awards and the State Star in Agribusiness Award.

Williams’ SAE includes swine production. She started by buying a registered Duroc gilt. Williams bought breeding gilts to produce litters for exhibition. She created a social media page to reach buyers across the country. Williams has held 5 successful online sales.

Williams has served as chapter president, reporter, and vice president, and area secretary. She participated at state in horse evaluation and selection, meats evaluation, livestock evaluation, and dairy cattle evaluation career development events. In all CDEs, she received Group I individual ratings. Williams won area agricultural communications, agricultural services, and agricultural education proficiency awards. She won the state swine production entrepreneurship proficiency award and was a national finalist.

In addition to FFA, Williams is a National Honors Society historian and class officer. She participated in golf and received Academic All-State. She is a member of the Mid-River 4-H Club. In 2018, he participated on the State Champion 4-H Livestock Judging Team.

After graduating high school, Williams’ plans include attending Northern Oklahoma College, Tonkawa, Oklahoma, to study agricultural business and agricultural services/marketing, and compete on the livestock judging team. Williams said she hopes to raise show pigs for 4-H and FFA members across the nation.

Related