Governor Parson’s office releases names of those pardoned on Friday

On Friday, April 30, Governor Mike Parson granted 13 pardons and approved one commutation pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official pardon documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.
Pardons:
-
Donald Halpin
-
David Cruzan
-
Patricia Riefle
-
Richard McKinney
-
James Caldwell
-
John Kamler
-
Joshua Rickman
-
Michael Draughn
-
Bryan Sollars
-
Randy Ferrier
-
Rose Tate-Morrison
-
David Wheeler
-
Louella Petree-White
Commutations:
1. Robert Franklin