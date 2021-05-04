Governor Parson’s office releases names of those pardoned on Friday

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

On Friday, April 30, Governor Mike Parson granted 13 pardons and approved one commutation pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official pardon documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

Pardons :

Donald Halpin David Cruzan Patricia Riefle Richard McKinney James Caldwell John Kamler Joshua Rickman Michael Draughn Bryan Sollars Randy Ferrier Rose Tate-Morrison David Wheeler Louella Petree-White

Commutations :

1. Robert Franklin

