Governor Parson’s office releases names of those pardoned on Friday

State News May 4, 2021 KTTN News
Missouri Governor Mike Parson
On Friday, April 30, Governor Mike Parson granted 13 pardons and approved one commutation pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official pardon documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

  1. Donald Halpin

  2. David Cruzan

  3. Patricia Riefle

  4. Richard McKinney

  5. James Caldwell

  6. John Kamler

  7. Joshua Rickman

  8. Michael Draughn

  9. Bryan Sollars

  10. Randy Ferrier

  11. Rose Tate-Morrison

  12. David Wheeler

  13. Louella Petree-White

Commutations:

1. Robert Franklin

